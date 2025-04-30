Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police searching for suspect who allegedly cut woman at the Renaissance Center

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 30, 2025 10:10pm EDT
The Brief

    • Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly cut another woman during a fight in Detroit.
    • The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in a food court near a restroom inside the Renaissance Center.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fight inside the Renaissance Center in Detroit on Wednesday led to a woman allegedly cutting another woman with a sharp object.

What they're saying:

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in a food court near a restroom. Detroit police say a fight broke out between two women who knew each other, leading to one of them throwing a closed-fist punch. 

That was when polies say the suspect cut the other woman with a sharp object. 

A little over 20 minutes later, police say the suspect changed clothing and exited the building near the Michigan Cass area.

What's next:

Police are investigating and trying to identify the suspect as seen in the photo above. 

This is a developing story, FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.

