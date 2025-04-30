Detroit police searching for suspect who allegedly cut woman at the Renaissance Center

article

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly cut another woman during a fight in Detroit. The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in a food court near a restroom inside the Renaissance Center.



A fight inside the Renaissance Center in Detroit on Wednesday led to a woman allegedly cutting another woman with a sharp object.

What they're saying:

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in a food court near a restroom. Detroit police say a fight broke out between two women who knew each other, leading to one of them throwing a closed-fist punch.

That was when polies say the suspect cut the other woman with a sharp object.

A little over 20 minutes later, police say the suspect changed clothing and exited the building near the Michigan Cass area.

What's next:

Police are investigating and trying to identify the suspect as seen in the photo above.

This is a developing story, FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.