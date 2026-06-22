Detroit police searching for suspects in teen takeover, drag race in Midtown

The Brief Police are searching for those responsible for a chaotic teen takeover in Midtown over the weekend. Cars were burning rubber in circles with passengers hanging out of the window. Police are still working to identify the individuals.



Detroit police are searching for those behind a drag race and burnout mob that disturbed the Midtown area Saturday night.

Big picture view:

The chaotic scene was caught on camera on Martin Luther King and 2nd Ave. in Midtown. Cars were burning rubber in circles with passengers hanging out of the window. Someone even got a fire extinguisher and let it loose. Another was seen jumping on top of a police vehicle.

Meanwhile, residents who live nearby are furious.

"The random people just’ve just got to be young kids," said resident Mario Littleton. "The fathers need to come together. The parents need to come together, and maybe they won’t do this when they get older. We should report because we should arrest them. And find them and ticket them and take their vehicle."

Detroit Police Department issued this statement:

"This act put our officers, surrounding drivers, and even the person who jumped on our patrol vehicle in danger. It was unnecessary and disrupted our officers’ response to drifting and drag racing enforcement. We advise the individuals in the video to turn themselves in. Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department’s Organized Crime Section at 313-596-2341 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp."

Police are still working to identify the individuals.

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