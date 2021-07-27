Detroit police seek 14-year-old girl missing for a week

article

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen a week ago at her Detroit home.

Cayla Hicks left her home in the 18000 block of Littlefield on July 20. Her family said they are concerned because she has never been missing before, and she may be depressed.

Hicks is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She is in good physical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240.