Detroit Police seek information in double non-fatal shooting

Detroit Police are seeking information regarding a double non-fatal shooting that happened on Saturday in the 14000 block of Riverview Street.

According to Police, around 10:00 pm, two male victims were sitting inside a blue SUV when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots, hitting both men.

The victims are 15 and 27-years-old who were both taken to a local hospital.

The 15-year-old is listed in temporary serious condition, and the 27-year-old is listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact DPD at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.