Detroit police seek missing deaf man with autism who never came home after going to get food

Detroit police are looking for a missing deaf man who has autism.

Police said Brandon Drake, 22, was last seen walking to get something to eat in the 18700 block of Hubbell on Thursday between 3-4 p.m.

He had a Target shopping cart and a pink stuffed animal.

Drake is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair that he wears in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and black striped shirt, red pants, and new red New Balance shoes. He also wears braces on his legs.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.