Detroit police seek missing homeless man who hasn't contacted family in a month

Detroit police are looking for a missing man whose family says they haven't heard from him in about a month.

Jamon Blue, 41, is homeless and has mental health conditions, his family said.

Jamon Blue

Police said he is known to frequent a gas station in the area of I-75 and Clay in Detroit.

Blue is black, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He is in good physical condition.

Anyone who knows Blue's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

