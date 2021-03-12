Detroit police seek missing homeless man who hasn't contacted family in a month
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a missing man whose family says they haven't heard from him in about a month.
Jamon Blue, 41, is homeless and has mental health conditions, his family said.
Jamon Blue
Police said he is known to frequent a gas station in the area of I-75 and Clay in Detroit.
Blue is black, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He is in good physical condition.
Anyone who knows Blue's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.