Detroit police seek missing man who left medical facility

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing man who left a medical facility against a health care provider's advice.

Daniel Kieliszewski was last seen just after 11 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 400 block of E. Grand Boulevard. Police said the 28-year-old's guardian said he has short-term memory loss.

Kieliszewski is white with long brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.