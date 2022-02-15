Detroit police seek missing woman last seen leaving medical facility in late December

article

Detroit police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Dec. 30, 2021.

Shanika Penson, 47, was last seen leaving a health care facility in the 2900 block of Russell. Her sister said she has a mental illness.

Penson is Black with brown eyes and black hair. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches, and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with black fur around the hood.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.