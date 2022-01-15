Detroit police seek missing woman who has mental illness

article

Police are looking for a missing woman last seen on Detroit's west side.

Gen’Asia Sturges, 27, left her home in the 20100 block of Stansbury at 9:30 p.m. Friday and never came back.

According to police, her family said she has a mental illness.

She is a heavyset Black woman with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink scarf, blue jeans, and black gym shoes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.