Detroit police seek missing woman who may be without medication

Detroit police are looking for a missing woman who may be without medication she needs.

Vanessa Hanson, 38, typically talks with her father on a regular basis, but he has not heard from her since the first week of April, police said.

Police said she is in good physical condition but she has a mental disorder.

Hanson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and may have blonde dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.