On May 16, Javion Lowery was shot while sitting in a vehicle parked in the area of Waverly Street and Dexter Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Lowery, 29, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the person of interest, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.