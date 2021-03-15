Detroit police seek teen girl missing for nearly a month

Detroit police are looking for a missing teen girl who hasn't been seen in almost a month.

Police said Magdalena Mora, 15, was last seen at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at a home in the 5600 block of Rogers Street. She left and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a pink scarf on her head, a gray long sleeve shirt, black jeans, and black and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Magdalena Mora

Police said Magdalena is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who knows where Magdalena may be is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.