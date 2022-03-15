Detroit police seek thieves who stole catalytic converters from school buses

article

Detroit police are looking for a group of thieves who stole catalytic converters from school buses last month.

Police said the suspects, who are all males, took the catalytic converters off buses parked in the 12600 block of Westwood at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.