Detroit police seek woman missing from east side

Detroit police are looking for a missing woman last seen May 9 on the city's east side.

O’Neisha Folmar's sister said she last saw her in the 14900 block of Bringard Street around 1 p.m.

Folmar is 25. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. She has a medium brown complexion and has blue and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white jumpsuit with blue and white Adidas gym shoes.

She was driving a black 2013 Jeep Compass.

Police said Folmar is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.