Detroit police seize 23 guns, 43 vehicles, narcotics during 3-day ceasefire operation

article

Detroit police arrested suspects, seized weapons, impounded vehicles, and issued tickets during a recent ceasefire operation.

Operation Jaguar targeted armed offenders.

During the three-day ceasefire op that ended May 13, police conducted five search warrants, 314 traffic stops, and 11 Michigan Department of Correction checks.

They recovered 23 weapons, impounded 43 vehicles, seized drugs, arrested 26 people, and issued 501 tickets.