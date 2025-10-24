Detroit police sergeant who told officer to purposely alter crash report information likely won't lose job

The Brief Unless an investigation reveals nefarious intent, a Detroit police sergeant heard instructing an officer to falsify information on a crash report likely will not be fired. After an officer backed into a pole, the sergeant gave an order to purposely change a driver's license number on the report. Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said that he believes the instruction was given to avoid an insurance premium increase.



Though a concerning order heard over a Detroit police scanner last week is still under investigation, Police Chief Todd Bettison said the officer likely won't lose his job.

Early Oct. 16, a sergeant was heard telling an officer to "accidentally change one digit" when entering a driver's license number on a crash report after an officer backed into a pole. Bettison said he has an idea what the sergeant was trying to accomplish when he gave that order.

What we know:

"He wanted to ensure that, from what I'm being told, that because it was an on-duty record, that it wouldn't go on the officer's driver's record," he said.

Bettison said this was likely done in an attempt to avoid increased insurance rates. Previously, Deputy Chief Mark Bliss told FOX 2 that crash reports, called UD-10s, have a procedure for indicating when a crash is on-duty so it does not harm a driver's record. It is unclear if the officers involved were aware of this.

"His method for trying to accomplish what he was trying to accomplish was wrong," Bettison said.

When asked if the sergeant who gave the order would be fired over it, the chief said, "It would have to be some nefarious intent so, no, I wouldn't say that."

What's next:

The Detroit Police Department's internal affairs office is currently investigating the incident.

"We're digging deep, and we will find out," Bettison said.

In the meantime, the chief said he is working to re-instruct officers on the department's policies.