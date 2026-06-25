Detroit police shooting leaves one man dead, investigation ongoing

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The Brief One man is dead after a Detroit police shooting tonight. This is the third Detroit police shooting in the last month.



A police shooting in a Detroit neighborhood left one man dead Thursday evening.

What we know:

Detroit police told FOX 2 that the shooting happened on the 18900 block of Rosemont near 7 Mile and Ashton. Officials say the man is dead.

This is the third Detroit police shooting in the last month, one on May 27, the other on June 22, and Thursday.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the shooting at this time or if more people were involved.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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