Detroit police shut down tobacco store for allegedly selling weed to minors

A Detroit tobacco store has been shut down by police for alleged sales of marijuana to minors. FOX 2 was there with Detroit police when they raided the place and shut it down.



They raided the business on Thursday afternoon.

The tobacco shop is called 313 Smoke City, located on Fort Street at the Detroit/Lincoln Park border.

FOX 2 was there with Detroit police when they raided the place and shut it down. Not only is 313 Smoke City not permitted to sell marijuana, but police say they were selling it to minors.

They learned about this from tips from the community.

Meanwhile, both police and our crew that was there said the smell of marijuana was overwhelming inside the store.

"The community was just outraged about this—I just want the community to know we take this seriously. Keep on sending your tips. Do what we need to do to get these bad actors out of business," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.