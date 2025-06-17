Suspect in 'heinous' incident at large after suspected barricaded Detroit home found empty

Detroit police responded to a suspected barricaded situation Tuesday on the city's east side - but did not find the man inside.

Police told FOX 2 that the suspect was wanted in a "heinous" incident earlier and two people were recovered and treated. The man is still at large and is not believed to be a threat to the community.

A SWAT team had been stationed outside a home on Sirron Street near Van Dyke and Outer Drive.

Detroit police are encouraging the man to turn himself in.

"This incident was targeted," a DPD spokesperson said. "We are actively pursuing this individual and will not stop

until he is apprehended. We do encourage the suspect to turn himself in and anyone with any information on this suspect's whereabouts, to contact the Detroit Police Department."

Earlier today police said it started as a domestic violence incident and kidnapping before noon.

Dig deeper:

When police went to the home with a search warrant to arrest the person involved in that situation, it was believed the suspect went into the house and refused to leave.

DPD came to the house with a search warrant and technology which led officers to believe he was inside. Once police breached the house, no one was inside.