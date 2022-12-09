Detroit police: Victim followed, shot after suspect shoots into his vehicle

article

A man was shot at, followed, then shot Sunday on Detroit's west side.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was in his vehicle in the 8100 block of Fenkell just after 6:50 p.m. Someone got out of the rear passenger side of a vehicle and shot into his vehicle.

The victim fled and was followed to the 7600 block of Desoto. Police said the victim got out of his vehicle and tried to run away, but the suspects followed him and shot him.

He was hurt but has been treated and released from a hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspects. They were in a light-colored Ford Escape with a dark-colored passenger’s side front door and quarter panel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.