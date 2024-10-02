Detroit police: Woman kidnapped and raped by ex-boyfriend, who was arrested in Toledo

Police say a Metro Detroit woman did everything she could to escape her violently abusive ex-boyfriend, but he wasn't accepting her refusal.

"He dragged her to his car, stuffed her in the back; you could see in the video he handcuffed her, he had the child locks on, and he put tape over her eyes," said Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Kevin Thompson II drove 60 miles south to his Toledo home, where he raped his ex-girlfriend and held her captive.

"You're talking about 18-19 hours that we didn't know where she was," Fitzgerald said.

Investigators say there were plenty of indicators that Thompson was a very violent man.

"He had a little to-go bag; it had duct tape, two sets of handcuffs, brass knuckles, a Taser," Fitzgerald said. "Right from the start, this was his intention."

Police say Thompson planned and plotted — he allegedly stalked his ex, waiting for her to finish work last weekend in downtown Detroit when he attacked.

He was trying to re-enter her life, and she made it clear she wanted nothing to do with him.

In June, he allegedly assaulted her in public. That was the final straw for her, but for him, it wasn't over — Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald outlines a timeline of violent harassment.

"He got into her building, knocked on her door, ran down the stairs, and hid," Fitzgerald said. "When she sort of came out, he chased after her."

Then, a day later, last month — Thompson allegedly broke into her car, worked his way into her trunk, and crawled out while she was driving on the Lodge. He managed to escape.

In a final act of desperation, investigators say he kidnapped and raped her but told police a different story.

"His lead-on was that he was going to take her home once it was done, and I just don’t buy that," Fitzgerald said.

When she didn't show up for a CPL class — the next day, last Saturday — Detroit police were called in.

"From the time we were notified to the time she was in custody, it was about 4.5 hours," he said.

It didn't take long for Detroit police to track down Thompson at his Toledo home, where police there and the FBI assisted in the arrest. He was casually leaving his house to get food when he was apprehended.

The victim, his ex-girlfriend inside, was rescued but emotionally traumatized.

"She is doing as well as she can be at this point," Fitzgerald said.

Thompson is being held on a substantial bond in Ohio — $750,000. Investigators with the Detroit Police Department are seeking to add federal charges for kidnapping his ex and taking her across state lines.