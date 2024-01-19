Detroit prepares for Lions-Bucs game on Sunday: Watch parties, parking

With the upcoming Lions-Buccaneers playoff game this Sunday, Detroit is illuminated with blue lights.

"Fans are super excited," said Elizabeth Kessler. "Staff is obviously super excited."

Kessler manages Tin Roof Detroit, near the stadium. She says plans are all set Sunday's game.

"Party starts at 8 a.m.," she said.

The Tin Roof's heated tent will be open, along with all three floors. TVs and projectors will be playing the game and live music will be blasted.

"It’s just going to be live activation, a lot of fun all day," Kessler said.

The same is true over at the Love and Tequila bar, where they adjusted their game plan after the frenzy of fun that came along with the first Lions playoff last Sunday.

"We do have a block party starting at 9 a.m. Brass Rail and Love and Tequila will both be open – and it'll open throughout both games that night. Obviously, the Lions at 3 (p.m.) and then the following game at 6:30 – we have some watch parties going on."

That means all hands on deck for a long day.

"It was such a good vibe last Sunday, I think we’re all excited just to have a good time again."

Of course, there’s still the challenge of parking.

Ford Field posted a list of suggested lots and garages, along with a map. Click here to view.

However, there are other parking locations available as well; Detroit Police offered some tips.

"At no time will you ever be charged to park on a public street here in the city (on Sunday). So, we want to make sure that you find legal parking," said DPD Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes. "A parking attendant will be there with a button on, as well as insignia, to show that they are a company."

If the struggle of parking for large events doesn't stress you out enough, the game itself might.

"When you get excited your heart rate goes up. Your blood pressure can go up a little bit," said Dr. John Bee-Son-Yano with University of Michigan Health. "Chest pain, chest pressure, shortness of breath, sometimes left arm pain, discomfort radiating up to the neck. Those are things to be worried about – first signs of a heart attack… Don't delay if you are getting any of those signs or symptoms."

FOX 2 will be covering Sunday's game on FOX LOCAL on your TV and FOX 2 on your phone. Click here for more info.