Detroit public schools' Back to School Expos helps prep families for fall

Students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District head back to class in just over three weeks.

The DPSCD wants students and their families ready for the first day with Back to School Expos. On Friday one was held at JE Clark Preparatory Academy.

"We want families to know about the great program at JE Clark Preparatory Academy - we have robotics, we meet every child where they are," said Stephen Garcia, principal.

Parents say they welcome the opportunity to come out and meet the educators who will guide their children toward success.

"It’s a lot of parents staff they’re all out and they’re engaging," Garcia said.

Other Back-to-School Expos on Saturday will take place at a number of DPSCD schools from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and throughout the month.

Parents can access resources, while there will be activities and giveaways for students.

"So that means visiting their child’s school, these open houses provides an opportunity for families to make sure their child is enrolled," said Chrystal Wilson/Assistant Superintendent, DPSCD. "Make sure if they need any support for resources, they can get those from the school and plug into some of the partnerships the schools offer."

And speaking of partnerships, DPSCD announced this week that with the support of partners like the Kresge Foundation it will start a 4.5 million dollar initiative to create heath hubs throughout the district.

"So every one of those health hubs will provide mental health services each health hub will also provide dental support to children and families as well," said Supt. Nikolai Vitti.

DPSCD officials understand there is competition and parents can choose to send their children elsewhere but officials say don’t overlook gem in the neighborhood.

Sot 5 everything is centered around the student and what they need to learn to realize their full potential," Wilson said.

