Detroit Public Schools closed Friday to students, all employees still working

Detroit Public Schools will be closed Friday, March 13.

A release posted on the DPSCD website said that students wouldn't be attending class. All DPSCD employees, however, would be expected to attend work on Friday, unless they plan on using an available leave of absence.

The decision comes after Mayor Mike Duggan said he had no plans to close the district amid fears of a growing coronavirus outbreak in Michigan.

Instead, district office employees will conduct regular business and prepare for potential closures in the future.

Currently, no cases have been reported in Detroit, however, each of the three confirmed cases came out counties in the area.

RELATED: Closings

You can find more information on school closings here