Detroit public schools officer found guilty in fake carjacking claim

A Detroit public school police officer has been convicted of making a false report of a carjacking.

Dajuan Dickerson was found guilty of false report of a felony and lying to a peace officer in a jury trial before Judge John Gillis on Wednesday.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

Dickerson, 33, called 9-1-1 to report the carjacking of his vehicle at 9 a.m. on March 7, 2021, from a church in the 14100 block of Evergreen in Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department says it found no evidence to substantiate his claim.

Dickerson is a police officer with the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

