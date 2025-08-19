Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Public Workers vote on new contract as some feel unsure of proposed deal

Published  August 19, 2025 9:21pm EDT
Detroit
A big vote for Detroit DPW workers. They have been working without a contract for a year and a half but tonight they could have a two-year deal.

The Brief

    • Detroit DPW are working on a two-year deal.
    • Some workers are unsure about the proposed contract,
    • The voting ended Tuesday. 

What they're saying:

They are all having a ratification vote. DPW workers from the city of Detroit clean up the signs and the roads but haven't had a contract for about a year and a half. 

On Tuesday, there was a ratification vote, meaning the Teamsters negotiated a deal. 

Highlights include a two-year deal, back pay of about 7%, and a 2% raise.

FOX 2 talked to worker Darnell "Doc" Gardner, who was so-so about the contract.

"Most union reps feel like it’s a good deal and we should go for it so I guess it’s just a matter what the people decide and some departments have gotten a better deal you know because all of them are the same," said Gardner. "Most of my feel just like I do I feel like 2% is not adequate, but if that’s what we have to deal with, you know for the next year, year and a half. Hopefully this will bring some light to the subject that maybe next contract they can do a lot better."

What's next:

The Teamsters are the ones that negotiated the contract. As FOX 2 was told, the Teamsters are pushing the rank and file to support the contract. 

The voting ended Tuesday. 

