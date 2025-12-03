Sterling Heights officer involved shooting leaves one person dead, investigation underway

The Brief Police say a person was shot dead in an officer involved shooting in Sterling Heights. Officials say they made contact with an individual holding a loaded handgun and appeared to be going through a mental health episode. No one else was injured during the incident.



One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Sterling Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

Timeline:

At around 3:30 p.m., Sterling Heights police say they were called out to the 44000 block of Apple Blossom for a welfare check. When they arrived, officials say they made contact with an individual holding a loaded handgun and appeared to be going through a mental health episode.

Trained negotiators were talking with the person for over an hour.

Then, officials say the person pointed the handgun at the police, leading to officers to shoot for their protection. The Sterling Heights Fire Department gave treatment, but the individual died from the gunshot wounds.

No one else was injured during the incident.

What's next:

The investigation was been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff's Department.

The officers involved in the shooting, as well as on scene, were placed on paid administrative leave.

Meanwhile, officials say no information will be released about the person who was killed in the incident until their family is notified.