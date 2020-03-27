Detroit ramps up drive-thru testing, but needs more swabs

The city of Detroit announced Friday it's ramping up drive-thru testing, but they'll soon need some more supplies.

Friday marked the first day of drive-thru testing at the Joe Dumars Field House off of State Fair Avenue in Detroit. Mayor Mike Duggan said the initial plan was to test 100 people Friday and work their way up to 400-500 people next week. But the testing went so well Friday, they’re ramping things up and testing 400 starting tomorrow.

To use the drive-thru facility, patients in Wayne, Macomb or Oakland counties will first have to talk to their doctor. FOX 2 has a full walk-through of how drive-thru testing in works, click here.

Test results are returned in about 3-4 days. But Duggan says they’ll soon be need of some supplies.

“I’d like to be doing 1,000 tests a day at that site and what we’ll run out of first is those swabs,” Duggan said, adding N95 masks are needed as well.

As testing ramps up, Duggan also said the number of positive cases will jump up. The mayor said when you see high numbers, it reflects proficiency and the ability to test.

“It’s not because we have more than other areas, it’s because we’re testing better,” he said.

