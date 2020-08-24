Detroit reels from weekend protests, classes begin at Lawrence Tech today, RNC unveils speakers for convention

Heavily-armed police officers, dozens of arrests, viral videos showing violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters - it was a return to form late Saturday night not seen in a couple of months as demonstrators clashed with police officers for hours.

In an event that took on the appearance of downtown Detroit early June following the death of George Floyd, hundreds of protesters confronted law enforcement at the intersection of Woodward and John R where people refused to stop blocking traffic.

In response, 42 people were arrested and videos showing officers wielding batons, using tear gas, and roughing up demonstrators made their way across the Internet throughout the weekend.

"My eye was cut open with a punch to the face," said Peter Tanaka, a protester. "I don't understand why I was attacked so viciously."

"Took me to the ground - there was like four or five of them on me - they tried to spin me around. They had one hand and that's when I kept getting punched in the face repeatedly," said Kevin Kwart, another protester.

Contrary to the direct connection to Black Lives Matter protests earlier in the summer, this weekend's demonstration called for an end to Operation Legend, the Trump Administration's policy of deploying federal law enforcement officers to help quell surging violence in the city. Many believed the ramped-up display of law enforcement was unnecessary and separate from the message of less police that protesters had pushed for.

Prior to any violence or arrest, protests on Saturday started peacefully after demonstrators listened to several speakers. From there, a march through downtown began. Shortly after, police in riot gear moved in.

Among those organizing the protest is Detroit Will Breathe leader Tristan Taylor.

"We do that because that's the only way that our voices can be heard," he said. "In reality, yesterday's even proved we have a problem and that problem continues to exist. Which is why we have to push hard for police accountability and transparency."

The transparency that individuals are looking for will likely come sometime Monday when Detroit Police Chief James Craig plans to address the media. He declined to comment on the unrest during the weekend.

The protesters of Detroit Will Breathe will hold a mass meeting at Clark Park at 6 p.m.

Lawrence Tech restarts class today

Another university will wade into class restart today as Lawrence Technological University out of Southfield begins school Monday.

The fall semester will use a mix of online and in-person classes. The university already has an 11-1 student to faculty ratio which means that social distancing won't be an issue for in-person classes.

All large gatherings hosted by the university will be canceled and students won't return after fall break.

There will also be masks, updated hygiene practices, and lots of sanitizing stations to keep the district up and running smoothly.

Mother asking for help finding 34-year-old daughter

It's been more than three months since Kathy Parker last saw her daughter, who hasn't been heard from since May 13.

Jessica Bedford, 34, had last texted a friend early in the morning. Her mom says she was given a black eye by her boyfriend and also had gotten into an argument with him the night she went missing.

"I think someone has her confined somewhere or that they've killed her," Parker said. "I can't even begin to put into words how I feel. She's my daughter and my granddaughter needs her mom."

Bedford was last seen in the Brightmoor neighborhood and she could be in Detroit or Lincoln Park.

Crimestoppers is offering $3,000 for information leading to Bedford's discovery.

Marine vet coming home after incorrect COVID-19 test

A Marine Corps veteran from Mount Clemens who found himself stranded in Guam after an incorrect COVID-19 test is finally coming home.

Montae Willis, 32, was suspicious of the screening test he took upon entering the island. Due to the severity of COVID-19's spread through the U.S., those traveling to other countries have needed to self-quarantine upon arriving.

In the case of Willis, the test he took had his birthday wrong, his home address was wrong, as was the phone number and the race.

"I don't trust the results of my test because, as you seen in the photograph, they have my name at the top but there's not a single thing other than my name to identify me to that positive result," he said last week.

After getting in touch with Congressman Andy Levin, the representative was able to get an admiral to administer another test, of which his results came back negative.

Daily Forecast

A hot Monday will precede another near-90 degree week for Michigan before temperatures climb down for the weekend.

Trump campaign unveils convention speakers, POTUS to speak every night

President Trump will not just be delivering an address on the final night of this week's Republican National Convention to accept his nomination for the presidential election -- he will be appearing every night of the convention.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller confirmed the reports during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

"You'll have President Trump speaking at various parts of each of the nights," Miller said.

A Trump campaign official told Fox News that the president's actual speech will take place Thursday, but that Trump will be "actively engaged in each night" of the convention. According to the New York Times, Trump is set to appear each night during the 10 p.m. hour.