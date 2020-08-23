Mother asks for help to locate 34-year-old Jessica Bedford

The mother of 34-year-old Jessica Bedford said she is terrified her daughter might be in danger.



Jessica has been missing since May 12 and police told FOX 2 they’re now investigating her disappearance.



Her mom said her daughter last texted a friend in South Lyon on May 13 around 1:30 a.m. Since then, no one has heard from her. Her mom also said she had been having trouble for a while and was hanging with some “rough people”.



In fact, FOX 2 was told Jessica was given a black eye by her boyfriend, the night she went missing.



FOX 2 has spoken with both Detroit Police and Michigan State Police, but neither agency has been able to provide additional details.



Crime Stoppers has reported that Jessica was last seen in the Brightmoor neighborhood of Detroit or Lincoln Park. They’re offering up to $3,000 for information in the case and will increase that by $1,000 if a tip comes in within 48-hours and it leads to Jessica.

