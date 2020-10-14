Detroit releases best practices for celebrating Halloween safely this year

Another unorthodox holiday celebration is around the corner as Detroiters gear up for the spookiest of them all: Halloween.

What is typically the sugar-filled fun that kids look forward to every year is now a potential nightmare that health officials are keen on keeping safe.

Dressing up, exchanging candy, and wandering from house to house saying hello to fellow neighbors represents a high-risk behavior for all involved amid COVID-19. That's why the city has several guidelines it's rolling out to keep people safe.

In a city still scarred by thousands of fatalities linked to the virus, residents have managed to reduce Detroit's infection rate down to one of the lowest in the country. Keeping it down during Halloween will require a team effort, Chief Public Health Office Denise Fair said on Wednesday.

Here's how:

If you're trick-or-treating:

Stay home if you feel sick

Walk only with family

Keep six feet away from others when approaching a porch or front door. Stand six feet away if others are already there, allowing them to leave before walking up

Wear a mask that covers your nose or mouth. If you're already wearing a costume that covers your face, don't wear a mask as it could cause difficulty breathing

When it comes time to grab candy, let the homeowner place the candy in the bag. Do not reach into the bag of candy as it may spread germs to others

Wash hands when getting home and set candy aside for 24 hours before eating

If you're passing out candy:

If you're feeling sick, turn off the porch light and don't participate

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth

Place candy distribution table between yourself and where kids will walk up to your door

Use gloves when handling candy

Place small bags of candy or treats that are spaced out on a disinfected table so children only touch the candy they take for themselves

Set up markers like cones or X's on the ground leading to your door, six feet apart, or remind trick-or-treaters to remain social distant

If you're a business celebrating:

Most rules mirror COVID-19 guidelines in place for keeping patrons safe

Outdoor gatherings allowed with capacity limits of no more than 30 people per 1,000 square feet with a maximum of 1,000 people

Indoor gatherings allowed with capacity limits of no more than 20 people per 1,000 square feet with a maximum of 500 people

For any residents who plan on participating in the Halloween In the D celebration, the city is also preparing 19 distribution sites where candy will be available. All locations will require masks and social distance protocols. Under those rules, candy will be distributed to individuals in cars only. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Locations where candy will be passed out include:

Parks and Recreation Adams Butzel Recreation Center, 10500 Lyndon

2nd Precinct, 13530 Lesure 3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd. 4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort Street 5th Precinct, 3500 Conner Street 6th Precinct, 11405 Warwick 7th Precinct, 3501 Chene 8th Precinct, 21555 W McNichols Road 9th Precinct, 11187 Gratiot 10th Precinct, 12000 Livernois Avenue 11th Precinct, 5100 Nevada Halloween experience | October 28 - 31 from 6 - 8 p.m. Includes drive-in movie, $5 donation per car Candy Drive-Up Station | October 31 from 2 - 4 p.m. 12th Precinct, 1441 West Seven Mile Road

11th Precinct, 5100 Nevada Halloween experience | October 28 - 31 from 6 - 8 p.m. Includes drive-in movie, $5 donation per car Candy Drive-Up Station | October 31 from 2 - 4 p.m.

Halloween experience | October 28 - 31 from 6 - 8 p.m. Includes drive-in movie, $5 donation per car Candy Drive-Up Station | October 31 from 2 - 4 p.m.

Engine 53, 15127 Greenfield (D1) Engine 30, 16543 Meyers (D2) Engine 56, 18601 Ryan Road (D3) Engine 58, 10801 Whittier (D4) Engine 41, 5000 Rohns (D5) Engine 48, 2300 S. Fort Street (D6) Engine 42, 6324 W. Chicago (D7)

For more information, head to detroitmi.gov/halloween