Detroit religious leaders talk death without closure during the pandemic

Homegoings have always had a historical significance for African Americans, often turning a funeral into an unplanned family reunion. But now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many have had to die alone - and grieve alone.

Religious leaders in Detroit held a virtual town hall Wednesday to help the community process their grief and pay their respects to their loved ones who have died during the pandemic.

"Sometimes funerals are the last act of dignity that we can give our loved ones," said Elder Leslie Mathews from Michigan United. But during the COVID-19 pandemic that hasn't often been possible.

The rituals of death and dying have been disrupted while the community endures so much loss.

"Sitting in COVID-19 Detroit, a lot of us are grieving," Mathews said.

"When it's all over you cannot say goodbye to the loved one the way you want to say goodbye, you cannot talk to the families to tell the families it's going to be alright; they've gone to a better home; a better place, and it's over. It's over," said Dr. Dee Dee Coleman, Pastor of Russell Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Dr. Samuel White, Pastor of the Historic Friendship Baptist Church said he has helped with a number of funerals over the years, organized grief groups and more.

"I have been a hospice chaplain ministering to the terminally ill and their grieving families for 60 years. I've written three books on death and dying and the grieving process, but nothing - absolutely nothing -could have prepared me for COVID-19." he said.