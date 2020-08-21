Detroit reminds reports of illegal dumping be made on city app

Another case of illegal dumping leaves mounds of dangerous debris and trash piled up in one Detroit neighborhood. Frustrated over a lack of response, a neighbor called the FOX 2 Problem Solvers for help - and now it's getting cleaned up.

Heavy waste like cement blocks, even an abandoned vehicle, was dumped on Petoskey Street illegally.

Neighbors say they've called the city but never had any luck getting a crew to come out and pick up the garbage. But the city says it has no record of a complaint being filed.

Within a matter of hours after we contacted a city spokesperson, a crew was dispatched to Petoskey to pick up the trash and debris. One of the neighbors called FOX 2 to tell us.

The city says if you have a problem like this to download the Improve Detroit app and file a complaint. In doing so, the city says an immediate work order is created for the appropriate department to go out and investigate the issue.

If you don't have a smart phone you can call the department of public works at 313-224-3901.