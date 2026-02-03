Man to be sentenced for deadly Clawson shooting
CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who police say shot and killed a victim last spring in Clawson will learn his sentence Tuesday.
Tylaj Clark-Spencer, 21, of Howell, is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. after pleading no contest to multiple charges. Watch the hearing live above.
The backstory:
The night of May 22, 2025, an 18-year-old Troy man was shot at a Clawson home near 14 Mile and Renshaw. That victim was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A witness on the scene provided information to police about two people who fled the scene - Clark-Spencer and 18-year-old Joshua Peel.
Clark-Spencer and Peel, along with an unnamed 17-year-old, were all later arrested.
Peel and the juvenile were both charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, while Clark-Spencer was charged with manslaughter, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, and two counts of felony firearms.
Clark-Spencer, who was scheduled to go to trial, pleaded no contest to the four charges in December.
The Source: This information is from previous reporting and court records.