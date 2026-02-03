Man to be sentenced for deadly Clawson shooting

The Brief A man will be sentenced Tuesday for a deadly shooting last spring in Clawson. Tylaj Clark-Spencer pleaded no contest to several charges, including manslaughter, for the May crime. The shooting left an 18-year-old Troy man dead.



A man who police say shot and killed a victim last spring in Clawson will learn his sentence Tuesday.

Tylaj Clark-Spencer, 21, of Howell, is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. after pleading no contest to multiple charges. Watch the hearing live above.

The backstory:

The night of May 22, 2025, an 18-year-old Troy man was shot at a Clawson home near 14 Mile and Renshaw. That victim was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness on the scene provided information to police about two people who fled the scene - Clark-Spencer and 18-year-old Joshua Peel.

Clark-Spencer and Peel, along with an unnamed 17-year-old, were all later arrested.

Peel and the juvenile were both charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, while Clark-Spencer was charged with manslaughter, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, and two counts of felony firearms.

Clark-Spencer, who was scheduled to go to trial, pleaded no contest to the four charges in December.