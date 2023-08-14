Detroit resumes water shutoffs for some residents

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is resuming water shutoffs for some customers in the city, years after pausing the policy for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DWSD's director, those with more than $5,000 in outstanding bills for water but can "likely afford" to pay for the bill will have their water service interrupted. The department warned of the policy change with door hangers.

Gary Brown also said there is a path for every customer who wants to avoid a service interruption and that the department has received several hundred calls from residents who want to enter a payment arraignment.

The DWSD Lifeline Plan has close to 22,000 households enrolled with 86% of them receiving an $18 fixed monthly bill for water, sewerage, and drainage services.

Besides those with more than $5,000 in outstanding bills, those who haven't enrolled in the payment plan or those that live in middle-to-high income areas will also have their water shut off. That adds up to an estimated 700 households.

To enroll in the payment plan, residents can reach out to DWSD at (313) 267-8000.