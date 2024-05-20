Detroit retirement community has no AC as heat wave settles in

This week is going to be hot with temperatures hitting close to 80 all week long. But at a Detroit retirement community, they're looking at a rough stretch as their entire building has no air condition – and has been out for weeks

Residents at The Village of Brush Park Manor Paradise Valley needed a bit of help after their AC went out. For the past few weeks, it hasn't been a major inconvenience – but the temperatures are rising and staying hot for a while. After a couple of weeks of no air, the upcoming heat wave is going to be tough.

"The only issue that I have right now is that the air conditioning is not on," said David Perrin, a resident of the retirement community.

After someone called FOX 2 for help, we went inside and noticed the stagnant air.

The interim administrator at The Village of Brush Park Manor Paradise Valley wouldn't go on camera but did offer an explanation.

"This problem started two weeks ago during a routine changeover from heat to AC at that time our heating and cooling company discovered there was a problem with our chiller which required a replacement part," Debora Beard said.

The part is still on order and is expected to arrive Monday – but won't be installed for a few days.

"As recently as this morning I spoke to someone in the service department they informed me that the part should be received by late today and scheduled for replacement Wednesday morning at 8," Beard said.

As management waits for the part, they set up a cooling center. The rec room of the building has a few AC units installed to help cool things down.

"The residents can come down and receive some type of relief. I’m also planning on going to get water and sandwiches for the residents just to provide some sort of consideration," Beard said.

But that doesn't help their rooms cool off.

FOX 2 reached out to the city of Detroit, who issued a statement that the building is up to code.

"This facility has a current certificate of compliance. An inspector will visit today to confirm that the part has been ordered and they have provided accommodations so that our most vulnerable citizens can cool off and be made as comfortable as possible," the statement read.