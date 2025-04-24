Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's ex-CFO who stole $40M to be sentenced Thursday

The Brief Former Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. He stole more than $40 million from the nonprofit by diverting money into his bank accounts. As part of his plea, he agreed to pay back at least $44.3 million in restitution.



Will Smith, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy chief financial officer who stole more than $40 million from the nonprofit, will learn his sentence Thursday.

Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to federal crimes of wire fraud and money laundering last fall.

The backstory:

While serving as CFO of the Conservancy, Smith operated a years-long scheme that involved transferring money from the conservancy into bank accounts he controlled. He claimed he had authority to do so, and tried to cover up any wrongdoing, authorities said.

The stolen money was used for everything from investments in businesses and real estate, to contractor work. He also bought furniture, designer clothing, handbags, lawn care services, airline tickets, and more.

Smith admitted to siphoning funds from the conservancy between November 2012 and May 2024.

As part of his plea, he agreed to pay back at least $44.3 million in restitution.

Dig deeper:

The scheme included diverting funds from the organization's two bank accounts to a private account called "The Joseph Group, Inc.," which Smith controlled by himself. The firm was not an approved vendor for the nonprofit.

Despite that, Smith moved nearly $25 million into the account over a nine-year period.

He also moved almost $15 million into an American Express account he controlled, where he paid off purchases made with several credit cards connected to the bank.

Throughout the scheme, Smith falsified bank statements that he gave to the conservancy's bookkeeper by altering and deleting unauthorized transfers. He also forged signatures in an attempt to secure a $5 million line of credit that he hoped to move into the conservancy's bank accounts to cover his embezzlement.