Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's ex-CFO who stole $40M to be sentenced Thursday

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 24, 2025 7:17am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO to be sentenced for money laundering

Will Smith, the former CFO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, will be sentenced Thursday after admitting to stealing more than $40 million from the nonprofit over the span of nearly a decade.

The Brief

    • Former Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.
    • He stole more than $40 million from the nonprofit by diverting money into his bank accounts.
    • As part of his plea, he agreed to pay back at least $44.3 million in restitution.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Will Smith, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy chief financial officer who stole more than $40 million from the nonprofit, will learn his sentence Thursday.

Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to federal crimes of wire fraud and money laundering last fall.

The backstory:

While serving as CFO of the Conservancy, Smith operated a years-long scheme that involved transferring money from the conservancy into bank accounts he controlled. He claimed he had authority to do so, and tried to cover up any wrongdoing, authorities said. 

The stolen money was used for everything from investments in businesses and real estate, to contractor work. He also bought furniture, designer clothing, handbags, lawn care services, airline tickets, and more. 

Smith admitted to siphoning funds from the conservancy between November 2012 and May 2024.

As part of his plea, he agreed to pay back at least $44.3 million in restitution.

Related

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's ex-CFO pleads guilty to wire fraud and money laundering
article

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's ex-CFO pleads guilty to wire fraud and money laundering

Will Smith was behind the theft of more than $40 million from the nonprofit during a years-long scheme in which he transferred money from the conservancy into bank accounts he controlled, while attempting to conceal the moves, while claiming to have authorization to do so.

Dig deeper:

The scheme included diverting funds from the organization's two bank accounts to a private account called "The Joseph Group, Inc.," which Smith controlled by himself. The firm was not an approved vendor for the nonprofit.

Despite that, Smith moved nearly $25 million into the account over a nine-year period.

Related

Civil Suit: Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's ex-CFO enriched family members during embezzlement scheme
article

Civil Suit: Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's ex-CFO enriched family members during embezzlement scheme

William Smith, the former CFO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, is accused of embezzling $40 million from the organization.

He also moved almost $15 million into an American Express account he controlled, where he paid off purchases made with several credit cards connected to the bank.

Throughout the scheme, Smith falsified bank statements that he gave to the conservancy's bookkeeper by altering and deleting unauthorized transfers. He also forged signatures in an attempt to secure a $5 million line of credit that he hoped to move into the conservancy's bank accounts to cover his embezzlement.

The Source: Previous FOX 2 stories were used to report this update. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit