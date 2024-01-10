Detroit Riverfront Walking Tour, Fishing Show, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Prepare for your next fishing outing at the Ultimate Fishing Show, learn about the history of the Detroit Riverfront, and more this weekend.
Ultimate Fishing Show
- Thursday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 14
- Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
Browse fishing tackle, boats, engines, and more at this show dedicated to fishing and enjoying Michigan's great outdoors.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 6-14.
Detroit Riverfront Walking Tour
- Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1-2 p.m.
- Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit
Learn about the Detroit Riverfront's history before heading out for a walk. All attendees also get free hot chocolate.
Drop-ins are welcome, though registrations are encouraged. Another walk is also scheduled for Feb. 3.
Vintage Night Market
- Saturday, Jan. 13 from 5-10 p.m.
- Royal Oak Farmers Market
More than 70 vendors will have vintage clothing for sale.
The event is free, but early bird shoppers can shop an hour early, beginning a 4 p.m., for $10.
Dog Dayze on the Farm
- Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1-4 p.m.
- Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill
Bring your dog to Blake's to enjoy a walking trail, food, drinks, and more.
A $7.95 ticket includes access to the trail, a pup cup, and giveaways.
Northern Lights at Beacon Park
- Now through Jan. 16
- Beacon Park in Detroit
Visit Beacon Park between 6-10 p.m. to enjoy a festive light show, a 15-foot snow globe, polar bear displays, and a gift box photo-op.