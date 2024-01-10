Detroit Riverfront Walking Tour, Fishing Show, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Prepare for your next fishing outing at the Ultimate Fishing Show, learn about the history of the Detroit Riverfront, and more this weekend.

Ultimate Fishing Show

Thursday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 14

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Browse fishing tackle, boats, engines, and more at this show dedicated to fishing and enjoying Michigan's great outdoors.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 6-14.

Get tickets.

Detroit Riverfront Walking Tour

Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1-2 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit

Learn about the Detroit Riverfront's history before heading out for a walk. All attendees also get free hot chocolate.

Drop-ins are welcome, though registrations are encouraged. Another walk is also scheduled for Feb. 3.

Register here.

Vintage Night Market

Saturday, Jan. 13 from 5-10 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

More than 70 vendors will have vintage clothing for sale.

The event is free, but early bird shoppers can shop an hour early, beginning a 4 p.m., for $10.

Dog Dayze on the Farm

Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1-4 p.m.

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill

Bring your dog to Blake's to enjoy a walking trail, food, drinks, and more.

A $7.95 ticket includes access to the trail, a pup cup, and giveaways.

Get tickets.

Northern Lights at Beacon Park

Now through Jan. 16

Beacon Park in Detroit

Visit Beacon Park between 6-10 p.m. to enjoy a festive light show, a 15-foot snow globe, polar bear displays, and a gift box photo-op.