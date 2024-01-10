Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Riverfront Walking Tour, Fishing Show, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

Prepare for your next fishing outing at the Ultimate Fishing Show, learn about the history of the Detroit Riverfront, and more this weekend.

Ultimate Fishing Show

  • Thursday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 14
  • Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Browse fishing tackle, boats, engines, and more at this show dedicated to fishing and enjoying Michigan's great outdoors. 

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 6-14.

Get tickets. 

Detroit Riverfront Walking Tour

  • Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1-2 p.m.
  • Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit

Learn about the Detroit Riverfront's history before heading out for a walk. All attendees also get free hot chocolate.

Drop-ins are welcome, though registrations are encouraged. Another walk is also scheduled for Feb. 3. 

Register here.

Vintage Night Market

  • Saturday, Jan. 13 from 5-10 p.m.
  • Royal Oak Farmers Market

More than 70 vendors will have vintage clothing for sale.

The event is free, but early bird shoppers can shop an hour early, beginning a 4 p.m., for $10.

Dog Dayze on the Farm

  • Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1-4 p.m.
  • Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill

Bring your dog to Blake's to enjoy a walking trail, food, drinks, and more.

A $7.95 ticket includes access to the trail, a pup cup, and giveaways.

Get tickets. 

Northern Lights at Beacon Park

  • Now through Jan. 16
  • Beacon Park in Detroit

Visit Beacon Park between 6-10 p.m. to enjoy a festive light show, a 15-foot snow globe, polar bear displays, and a gift box photo-op. 