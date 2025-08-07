article

The Brief The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park will open in October, the riverfront conservancy said. The 22-acre park will be based along the Detroit River, providing beautiful amenities for kids and adults. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy called the undertaking "one of the most significant projects" in the nonprofit's history.



After years of construction, the highly-anticipated unveiling of a new park in Detroit now has a date when it will open.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park will be officially open to the public in October for the 22-acre park.

Big picture view:

Located on the Detroit River, the new park will be made up of basketball courts, a recreation center, a five-acre garden with play structures for kids, and even land managed by the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

Overseen by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, the nonprofit called the undertaking "one of the most significant projects" in its history.

The work also goes toward the conservancy's goal of developing the land along the Detroit River, adding several acres of scenic shoreline and building on a continuous path that spans several miles of coast.

The conservancy says the park will be open to the public the weekend of October 25-26.

Photo Credit Nadir Ali for Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

Dig deeper:

The park creates more connectivity around the city, giving people south of downtown a direct path to access Belle Isle, Eastern Market, and Michigan Central, and more.

The park is also an addition to the Detroit Greenway, which will one day provide more than 27 miles of paths throughout the city.

A key component of that plan is a 1,800-foot-long boardwalk that was supposed to open in 2024. The conservancy delayed the opening, instead timing it with the arrival of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Park.

The 2.5-acre garden operated by the metroparks will be the consortium's first physical location within the city. It will have walking paths, seating areas, and signage that will serve as an educational component for outdoor lessons and classes.

Among the new connections made the park is access to the luxury hotel being built at the former site of the Joe Louis Arena, which is next to Huntington Place. While not expected any time soon, there are larger plans for improving property near the convention center and even the Renaissance Center.

A 2.5-acre garden will be one of the larger attractions within the park. It's expected to open in 2024. Photo courtesy of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

What they're saying:

The chairman of the conservancy extended gratitude to several funding sources in a statement.

"Ralph Wilson Park will open as one of the most iconic public spaces in the country and will represent a massive step towards the completion of our vision for 5.5 miles of perpetual public access to our revitalized riverfront," said Matt Cullen of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

Photo Credit Nadir Ali for Detroit Riverfront Conservancy