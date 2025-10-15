Detroit school stabbing: Mother of alleged teen suspect appears in court

The Brief Gompers Elementary-Middle School students were welcomed back Monday after a stabbing closed the school. A teen allegedly stabbed another classmate last week.



A Detroit mother was in court Wednesday for allegedly bringing a pocket knife to her teenage daughter’s school.

Police say that the daughter then used it to stab another student in the classroom.

Big picture view:

This case attracted a lot of attention as the incident happened at Gompers Elementary-Middle School on Detroit’s Westside. 37-year-old Licara Parks was arraigned, and the judge gave her a $50,000 personal bond, and she must also be placed on a GPS tether.

Investigators say Parks admitted to bringing the pocket knife to school and giving it to her 13-year-old daughter. According to officials, her daughter stabbed a classmate five times.

The victim, also 13, survived the attack.

Meanwhile, Parks’ daughter has also been formally charged.

A judge set her bond at $10,000 cash surety.

Featured article

What they're saying:

According to a press release from the city, the plan for Monday morning is to symbolically support the students as they return to class after the incident.

"An incident like this requires action beyond school administrators and government officials," said Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate. "It takes the entire community to show our students they are loved and supported. These young people are future scientists, entrepreneurs, tradespeople, doctors, and leaders. It’s on all of us to help clear the path so they can thrive."

Tate, The Task Force on Black Male Engagement and Detroit Public Schools Community District partnered with dozens of community organizations for this welcome back event.

