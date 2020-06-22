Detroit secretary of state location closes after COVID-19 case reported

A Michigan Secretary of State branch in Detroit has unexpectedly closed after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported.

The SOS location at 3046 West Grand Boulevard, also called Cadillac Place, will remain closed until further notice. In a tweet published by the secretary of state Monday morning, officials wrote "someone who interacted with the branch" had tested positive for the virus.

Since temporarily closing all branches in response to the pandemic outbreak in Michigan, Secretary Jocelyn Benson said all offices would reopen June 1 by appointment for essential transactions that can't be completed online only.

The limited services were available Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and included help with driver licenses, title transfers, seasonal commercial vehicle renewals, and other testing options.

The department put in place an array of safety protocols upon reopening, which included wearing a mask, waiting in one's vehicle, and following directions offered by the clerk.

There are several other SOS locations in and around the city, including: