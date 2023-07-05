Detroit senior residents left without AC amid high temperatures

As temperatures soar across the state, residents at the Across The Parks apartments, located on Detroit’s west side, have been experiencing significant cooling issues.

The building's residents, who are mostly elderly or have illnesses, have gone without air conditioning for almost a week.

"I have multiple sclerosis and it's a heat-related illness. I have not been well at all." said resident Roy Rusha.

In a recent statement, the City of Detroit emphasized its commitment to the well-being of its residents, despite air conditioning not being a requirement in the City's property maintenance code.

According to the property manager, a part has been ordered for repair and is expected to arrive from Texas this Friday.

In the meantime, property staff will be performing resident wellness checks and setting up a community cooling room.

A city inspector will also perform temperature checks in some units and the community room.

Detroit libraries and recreation centers are operating as relief locations during normal hours of operation.