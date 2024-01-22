Detroit Shipping Co. plans Pride-themed Winterfest in celebration of LGBTQ+ community

article

Detroit Shipping Company (DSC) will celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ+ community at Winterfest next month.

The event on Feb. 17 will include a friendship bracelet making station, a DJ dance party, a hot cocoa bar, Drag Queen Bingo, photo opps, and vendors. Weather-permitting, the patio will be open with bonfires.

DSC intentionally planned the event at the food hall for the week of Valentine's Day since it supports love.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Affirmations in Ferndale, an LGBTQ+ community center that offers numerous resources.

DSC is at 474 Petersboro.

