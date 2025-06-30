Detroit shooting on Mark Twain leaves 15-year-old killed, 13-year-old injured

The Brief Detroit police are searching for suspects and answers following a shooting at a home on Mark Twain near Schoolcraft and Grand River. Police say a 15-year-old was killed inside his home, while his 13-year-old sister was injured. No one was at the home on Monday, but police say there were other children and adults in the house when this happened around 5:30 on Sunday.



A teenager is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a home on Mark Twain in Detroit over the weekend.

Neighbors say the family is usually quiet, but on Sunday they heard a commotion and saw someone holding another person back and yelling.

What they're saying:

Detroit police are searching for suspects and answers following a tragedy at a home on Mark Twain near Schoolcraft and Grand River on Sunday evening.

Police say a 15-year-old was killed inside his home, while his 13-year-old sister was injured. The sister was grazed and is expected to recover, but there are still so many questions.

"We do not have any suspects in custody at this time," said Detroit Police Captain Marcus Thirlkill. "The 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

Dig deeper:

No one was at the home on Monday, but police say there were other children and adults in the house when this happened around 5:30 on Sunday, and the suspects and victims knew each other.

"What I am asking for is anyone with information to please contact 1-800-SPEAK-UP, as well as the Detroit Police Homicide Division," said Thirlkill. "Any information related to this tragic situation can also be reported to Detroit Rewards TV."