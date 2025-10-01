Detroit shooting near Rosa Parks Transit Center leaves one hospitalized, says police

The Brief One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Detroit, according to police. The cause of the shooting is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.



A shooting near the Rosa Parks Transit Center in Downtown Detroit has police investigating.

What we know:

According to Detroit officials, at least one person was shot near the transit center on the 1300 block of Cass Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to a hospital and as of now their condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

Police say they are working to determine what led to the shooting and who a possible suspect may be.

