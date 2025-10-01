Detroit shooting near Rosa Parks Transit Center leaves one hospitalized, says police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting near the Rosa Parks Transit Center in Downtown Detroit has police investigating.
What we know:
According to Detroit officials, at least one person was shot near the transit center on the 1300 block of Cass Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was taken to a hospital and as of now their condition is unknown.
What we don't know:
Police say they are working to determine what led to the shooting and who a possible suspect may be.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police.