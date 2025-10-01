Expand / Collapse search

Detroit shooting near Rosa Parks Transit Center leaves one hospitalized, says police

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  October 1, 2025 4:10pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Detroit, according to police.
    • The cause of the shooting is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting near the Rosa Parks Transit Center in Downtown Detroit has police investigating.

What we know:

According to Detroit officials, at least one person was shot near the transit center on the 1300 block of Cass Avenue Wednesday afternoon. 

The victim was taken to a hospital and as of now their condition is unknown. 

What we don't know:

Police say they are working to determine what led to the shooting and who a possible suspect may be.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit