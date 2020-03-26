Detroit state rep tests positive for COVID-19, first case in the Michigan Legislature

State Rep. Tyrone Carter has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to state officials -- the first case in the Michigan Legislature.

Carter is serving his first term as a Democrat representing Detroit’s 6th House district, which covers a portion of the city of Detroit, Ecorse, and River Rouge.

Officials say he is doing “very well”, is in good spirits, and appears to be on the other side of his illness.

“I am concerned for Rep. Carter and I’m praying for his speedy recovery, and for the safety of his friends and family,” said House Democratic Leader Christine Greig (D-Farmington Hills). “We all must remain vigilant in practicing social distancing and do our part to stop the spread of this virus. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should follow the CDC guidelines and contact their medical provider.”

Members of the House Democratic Caucus, as well as House Speaker Lee Chatfield, have been informed of the situation and will take precautionary measures.