Detroit supplying free rapid COVID-19 testing to salons, barber shops reopening

As more things begin to reopen, the City of Detroit is offering safety essentials for salons, barbershops, and other personal care services opening this week.

On June 5, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that personal services including hair, massages, and nails can reopen statewide on June 15.

Detroit salon and barbershop employees and independent contractors can get tested for free at the Detroit Health Department and get the results on site. They can call (313) 251-4488 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

Tests are expected to take about 30 minutes and results come in within 15 minutes. Those who test negative will receive a sticker to display at their place of work, and those who test positive will be provided a consultation. Employees can be retested every two weeks.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said 96 salon and barbershop owners were tested over the weekend -- 95 tested negative and one tested positive. He added thank goodness that one person who tested positive was found - as they could’ve worked with dozens of people this week.

Kim Harry, one of the owners of Harry’s Barber Shop, said she went to get tested on Saturday and it was a 30-minute process.

“We received PPE kits and so we’re well-stocked, we’re well equipped, and we’re back in business, and we’re doing it the right way, making sure that we’re safe,” she said.

The mayor said the City of Detroit has hit a milestone -- 50,000 COVID-19 tests have been issued in the past three months, including 40,000 at the State Fairgrounds and 10,000 rapid tests. He said that doesn’t include all the tests hospitals and doctor’s offices have administered.

The city provided a COVID-19 Safe Workplace Guidance reopening guide for Detroit’s barbershops, hair and nail salons, body art shops, massage parlors, and tanning lounges, click here.