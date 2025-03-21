Detroit suspected thief arrested after string of break-ins

The Brief A Detroit man is accused of breaking into several cars and stealing wallets, bank cards, and more. This was all from targeted vehicles that tended to have unlocked doors. He's been arraigned on the charges and is currently behind bars.



Credit cards, social security cards, driver's licenses. West Bloomfield police say they found these on a suspect who broke into targeted vehicles.

What they're saying:

West Bloomfield police say 27-year-old Wesley Brandus Tabor of Detroit allegedly broke into several cars and swiped wallets, bank cards, personal IDs and even firearms.

This was all from targeted vehicles that tended to have unlocked doors.

Police say on Feb. 13 they took the first call from a victim in an upscale neighborhood in the area of 14 Mile and Halsted reporting items stolen from their car.

"Homeowner indicated that his vehicle had been broken into, and some property items removed," said Deputy Chief Scott Mong. "Detectives believe he was involved in numerous incidents dating back to a date in January."

Detectives took three other reports that they found to be connected to other car break-ins that happened over several weeks. After gathering some evidence, police say they executed a search warrant on Tabor’s house and a car he was driving and found:

75 credit cards

12 driver licenses

4 Social Security cards

1 passport

1 credit card reader

2 vehicle scanners

10 wallets

Multiple cell phones and car key sets

Stolen license plates

Cash and a gun.

A stolen car

Now police believe there may be even more victims connected to the suspect across Metro Detroit.

"Please be diligent in locking your vehicle doors at night and removing any items of value. Take them inside," said Mong.

What's next:

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office did issue a five-count felony arrest warrant for the suspect.

He's been arraigned on the charges and is currently behind bars.