Detroit Symphony Orchestra investigating after incident involving racial slur

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said it is investigating an incident during one of the group's performances last week involving a racial slur.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the DSO said it was "deeply disappointed by an incident that took place towards the end of Friday night's concert when an audience member shouted a racial slur."

"Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable. We are currently investigating and will enact a permanent ban once we identify the ticketholder," wrote the post.

The DSO is currently performing many holiday-themed series with Christmas around the corner.

On Dec. 9, the night of the incident, the orchestra put on a show that included music from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

"Live music is a profoundly human experience that taps into our emotions and provides us all with a sacred space for listening. We apologize that this space was violated. We appreciate our audiences so much and hope to see you back at Orchestra Hall soon."

Several people commenting on the DSO's post acknowledged the incident. No other updates about the incident have been released.