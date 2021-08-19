Detroit talk show host, political consultant Steve Hood dies at 58 after battling pancreatic cancer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Talk show host and political consultant Steve Hood died Thursday.
Hood, who was 58, had been battling pancreatic cancer since January.
He focused on issues that mattered to the African American community. Over the years, his consulting firm helped dozens of people win elected positions.
Steve Hood
Hood was opinionated, never afraid to speak hsi mind, and was a frequent guest on FOX 2's Let It Rip.
Outside of work, he taught Sunday school and was a man of deep faith.
Hood is the son of the late civil rights activist Rev. Nicholas Hood and the brother of Rev. Nicholas Hood III, of Plymouth United Church of Christ.